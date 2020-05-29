LILLICH SENTENCED TO OVER 20 YEARS IN PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in and around the metro area.

45-year-old Jeremy William Lillich was sentenced to 262 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Law officers found Lillich and another man in a Sloan, Iowa car wash bay around 3a.m in February of 2019.

Officers searched the vehicle after a K-9 detected drugs in the car.

Law enforcement found around two pounds of meth and twenty-eight grams of cocaine inside a bag on the passenger’s seat which Lillich intended to sell.

Lillich was a career offender with a criminal history including two prior felony drug offenses, manslaughter, assault, and other crimes.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until transported to a federal prison.