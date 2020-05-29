Iowa Football: Iowa Completes 2024 Football Schedule; Adjusts 2023 Dates

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa has added Troy University to its 2024 football schedule. The announcement was made Friday by the Iowa Athletics Department.

The addition of Troy visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, completes Iowa’s 2024 schedule and marks the first football game between the two programs. Additional nonconference games include Iowa hosting Illinois State to open the season Aug. 31, and Iowa State visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 7 for the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest. The date of the Iowa State game had not previously been announced. Iowa visits Iowa State on Sept. 6, 2025.

In addition to the contract completing the 2024 schedule, Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.

Iowa’s Big Ten Conference schedule in 2024 includes home dates with Northwestern, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, while the Hawkeyes travel to Purdue, Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota.

Following are Iowa’s complete schedules for 2023 and 2024.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 Utah State

Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 16 Western Michigan

Sept. 23 Purdue (FW)

Sept. 30 at Wisconsin

Oct. 7 Rutgers (HC)

Oct. 14 at Northwestern

Oct. 21 Michigan State

Oct. 28 at Penn State

Nov. 4 Minnesota

Nov. 11 Open

Nov. 18 Illinois

Nov. 24 at Nebraska

2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 14 Troy

Sept. 28 at Purdue

Oct. 5 Northwestern (HC)

Oct. 12 at Rutgers

Oct. 19 at Illinois

Oct. 26 Maryland (FW)

Nov. 2 at Indiana

Nov. 9 Open

Nov. 16 at Minnesota

Nov. 23 Wisconsin

Nov. 29 Nebraska