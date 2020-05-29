CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge Sports Training Program

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – A brand new sports training program, known as CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge, is now available at CNOS Fieldhouse Fitness for athletes 5th Grade to college-aged.

CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge is an 8-week program broke into two 4-week sessions. The first 4-week session, Fieldhouse.Edge.Anchor, takes athletes through functional moves geared toward improving speed, power and mobility. Participants can choose either Edge.Speed or Edge.Power in the second 4-week session. Coaches will specialize the athlete in either explosive power or explosive speed. Each session will be specialized in sport specific movements and athletes will work on the kinetic chain instead of large group muscles.

CNOS Fieldhouse.Edge is offered by CNOS Fieldhouse Fitness. Both are housed in the CNOS Fieldhouse, 300 Centennial Drive in North Sioux City, which is also home to the United Sports Academy. Coaches of the Edge program include Ben Oberle, Program Director and former USD football and track athlete, Laura Groseth, a Level 1 Certified CrossFit Coach and former NASM Certified Personal Trainer and Aaron Likness, a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with a Masters in Kinesiology.

At the start of the program, participants will be tested on 5 combine movements: 40 yard, 10 yard, shuttle run, vertical and broad jump. Upon completing the program, participants will once again be tested to track progress.

The Fieldhouse.Edge coaches have been working with MLB player, Damek Tomscha, on this sports training program. Tomscha shares, “I’ve trained through many strength and conditioning programs throughout my career from Auburn University to the Philadelphia Phillies and now the Chicago White Sox. The program at Fieldhouse.Edge is second to none! I came out of the program not only a better athlete, but also with knowledge of how the body needs to move to become the best athlete I can be.” Registration is now open at www.fieldhousefit.net. The first session begins on June 1.