WOODBURY COUNTY CABINS OPEN FRIDAY

The Woodbury County Conservation Board says their cabins will open beginning Friday, May 29th, for reservations and public use.

The cabins are located in Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park near Salix and Southwood Conservation Area near Smithland.

Cabin rentals now include an 11am check-out time and a 5pm check-in time.

For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, and utensils has been removed so renters will need to bring their own from home.

Cabins at Little Sioux Park will not have access to showers and park restrooms and shower facilities, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, offices and the Nature Center will remain closed.

Campgrounds are open to self-contained units at 50% capacity.