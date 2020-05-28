TYSON SUSPENDS PRODUCTION AT STORM LAKE PLANT DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Tyson Foods has announced it is suspending operations at their pork processing plant in Storm Lake.

The company says the closure is due in part to a delay in COVID-19 testing results and team member absences related to quarantine and other factors.

State health officials said Thursday that over 550 employees at the plant, around 22 percent of its workforce, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tyson will idle harvesting animals and finish processing over the next two days.

The company will conduct deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire facility before resuming operations later next week.