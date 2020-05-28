SUSPECT ARRESTED & CHARGED IN MAY 21ST SHOOTING & ROBBERY

Sioux City Police have arrested a suspect who is charged in the alleged robbery and shooting of a man in the 2600 block of 1st Street on May 21st.

22-year-old Dennis Lane Lawson Jr, a transient, is charged with 1st degree Robbery.

Police found an adult male victim early that morning who had been shot and sustained a non-life threatening injury.

The victim told officers that he was in a car with Lawson, who produced a gun, demanded money and shot him.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Lawson is in custody in the Woodbury County Jail.