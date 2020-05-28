NOEM EXTENDS SOUTH DAKOTA DRIVER’S LICENSE RENEWALS

Governor Kristi Noem has extended the temporary extension of the expiration date for certain South Dakota driver licenses.

Noem has signed an executive order granting the extension of expired licenses until March 30th of 2021.

The Governor this week extended South Dakota’s emergency declaration through December 30th, so now the expiration date for driver licenses is extended an additional 90 days beyond that.

The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits.