METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR MAY 28TH

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS REPORTED 23 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 THURSDAY OUT OF 191 NEW TESTS THAT WERE REPORTED.

1394 RESIDENTS ARE NOW CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW CASES THURSDAY FOR A TOTAL OF 1651 CASES.

UNION COUNTY REPORTS JUST ONE NEW CASE, FOR A TOTAL OF 88 CASES WITH 59 OF THOSE CONSIDERED RECOVERED.

SIOUX CITY HOSPITALS REPORT A COMBINED 88 PATIENTS ARE BEING TREATED FOR COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.