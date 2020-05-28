IOWA STARTS PROGRAM TO HELP HOG PRODUCERS IMPACTED BY PLANT CLOSINGS

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has launched a program to help pork producers deal with hogs they can’t take to market after coronavirus shut down some of the state’s packing plants.

Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it’s something no producer wants to deal with.

OC……….of last resort” :18

The Ag Department is offering producers 40 dollars for each animal to help cover some of the disposal costs for market-ready hogs.

OC………of animals” :06

He says they will hand out the funding in at least three rounds.

OC………..rounds two and three” :15

Naig says they are still hoping for federal help to cover the loss of revenue from the hogs.

Iowa State University estimates that by mid-May there were approximately 600-thousand pigs in Iowa that were unable to go to the packing plants.