4TH DISTRICT FORUM KEYS ON TERM LIMITS & COMMITTEE DUTIES

The effectiveness of 18-year incumbent Steve King has been the central debate of the G-O-P Primary in Iowa’s fourth congressional district.

During a T-V forum featuring King and three Republican competitors, King again blamed establishment Republicans for his status as a congressman without any committee assignments:

OC……..in the New York Times?” ;07

House G-O-P leaders removed King from House committees last year after King’s published comments about white nationalism and white supremacy.

King accuses fellow Republicans who now oppose his bid for a 10th term of being scared of facing criticism.

OC………this all up.” :16

Jeremy Taylor of Sioux City, one of the four Republicans opposing King in the primary, says there is no assurance King will regain any committee assignments if he’s reelected.

OC………assignments in hand.” :11

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull has also focused on King’s lack of committee clout:

OC……..at the table.” :04

Bret Richards, the former mayor of Irwin, says he’s running against King because 18 years in Washington is too long.

OC……important to me.” ;06

The candidates made their comments during the hour-long forum that aired on K-C-A-U in Sioux City this week.

Steve Reeder of Arnold’s Park, the other candidate in the race, had a negative balance in his campaign account and did not meet the qualifications to take part in the T-V forum.