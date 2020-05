WOODBURY COURTHOUSE WILL BE OPEN ELECTION NIGHT

THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE WILL BE OPEN NEXT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR ELECTION RETURNS FROM THE JUNE 2ND IOWA PRIMARY.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG SAID AT THE BOARD MEETING TUESDAY THAT HE FAVORED KEEPING THE TRADITION OF HAVING THE COURTHOUSE OPEN FOR LIVE RETURNS:

SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT AGREED, SAYING IT’S TIME TO LIFT RESTRICTIONS:

ALL FOUR SUPERVISORS INDICATED THEIR APPROVAL TO HAVE THE COURTHOUSE OPEN ON ELECTION NIGHT SO CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG STATED THAT IT WOULD BE:

THE POLLS CLOSE AT 9PM NEXT TUESDAY.