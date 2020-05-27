SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK CASINO TO REOPEN ON JUNE 2ND

Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino will reopen next Tuesday, June 2nd at 9 a.m. pending state and local regulatory approval.

The casino will then operate Monday through Friday from 7am until 3am and then will be open 24 hours from 7am Friday until 3am Monday.

Casino officials say it will be a phased opening approach, with table games, valet, coat check, the World Tour Buffet and Hard Rock Hotel to remain closed until a later date.

Temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino.

Hard Rock will implement a new initiative called Safe + Sound that includes floor decals to help with physical distancing, spacing of gaming positions, frequent sanitation of all screens, tabletops and food & beverage outlets and hand sanitizer stations and anti-bacterial wipes throughout the property.

All Hard Rock team members who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.

Casino entrances will be limited to the main and east casino doors with the north entrance open during Main + Abbey operating hours only.