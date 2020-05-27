METRO COVID-19 TOTALS FOR MAY 27TH

There have been an additional 8 coronavirus cases confirmed in Woodbury County, out of a total of 84 new tests reported.

Siouxland District Health reports 3 additional deaths, including a man and a woman each between the ages of 41 to 60 and a man aged 61 to 80.

There have been 33 Covid-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

1335 residents are listed as recovered.

Union County reports just one new case, for a total of 87 cases with 57 of those considered recovered.

Dakota County reported one new case for a total of 1649.

There were two additional deaths to bring the total in that county to 23.

Local hospitals are currently caring for 93 coronavirus patients.