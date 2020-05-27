BUENA VISTA COUNTY SEES BIG SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES

More than 400 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Buena Vista County.

Storm Lake, the county seat, has two Tyson meat processing plants, but Governor Kim Reynolds says no business in the county has a confirmed outbreak, which is considered to be when 10 percent of the workforce is either out sick or tests positive for coronavirus.

A state website with data about COVID-19 test results, coronavirus deaths and hospital stays lists nursing homes which are the site of coronavirus outbreaks, but it does not list confirmed outbreaks at businesses, like packing plants.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says one reason for the policy is to let the companies first notify workers who may be affected.

A Test Iowa drive-through site for COVID-19 screenings has been operating in Storm Lake since mid-May.

Tyson Foods released a written statement about what it called “large scale COVID-19 testing in Storm Lake.”

The company’s spokesman said Tyson “will disclose verified test results, once complete data is available with health and government officials, team members and other stakeholders.”

On Tuesday, state officials confirmed outbreaks at Perdue Farms facilities in Sioux City and Sioux Center, based on testing conducted in early May.