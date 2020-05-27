100+ MPH SPEEDERS CONTINUE TO BE ARRESTED ON NEBRASKA HIGHWAYS

Speeders are continuing to use Nebraska highways as their personal race tracks.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol cited 21 motorists for driving more than 100 miles per hour during the Memorial Day weekend.

The patrol troopers cited a total of 230 drivers for speeding during the long holiday weekend.

That included arresting an Illinois man clocked at 174 miles an hour fleeing a traffic stop.

Four other Illinois residents who were involved in assisting the driver were also arrested.

Troopers also arrested 18 people for driving under the influence.