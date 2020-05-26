REYNOLDS OK’S OPENING OF IOWA CASINOS & AMUSEMENT VENUES

Governor Kim Reynolds has given approval for Iowa’s casinos, amusement parks and bowling alleys to reopen on June 1st, but at 50 percent capacity.

Reynolds also announced both bars and restaurants may allow groups of up to 10 to sit together, starting Thursday.

The previous limit had been six at a booth or table.

Many of the governor’s sports-related limitations — on practices, games and competitions — are also being lifted on June 1st.

There can be spectators, but Reynolds says social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Many of the other public health measures for businesses that have already reopened will remain in place, and businesses that remain closed will continue to be closed through June 17th.

Reynolds is setting up a call with the Iowa State Fair Board to discuss their plans for the 2020 fair, which is scheduled to begin August 13th.

Minnesota’s 2020 State Fair was cancelled last week and the Missouri State Fair is scheduled to begin on the same day as the Iowa State Fair.