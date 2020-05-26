METRO COVID-19 TOTALS FOR MAY 26TH

Woodbury County’s COVID-19 positive case count was at 2640 as of Tuesday noon with 1318 listed of those cases listed as recovered.

Siouxland District Health reports four additional deaths, three men ages 41 to 60, and a man aged 61 to 80.

A total of 28 Woodbury County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes.

Local hospitals are currently caring for 95 coronavirus patients.

Dakota County Health reports 26 new cases of Covid-19.

That brings the total number of positive cases to 1648.

There has been one more death reported in that county for a total of 21 fatalities.

Union County reports seven new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing their total to 86.

30 of the cases are active and 56 are considered recovered.