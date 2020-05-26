COVID-19 OUTBREAKS ANNOUNCED AT TWO PERDUE FARMS IOWA FACILITIES

Woodbury County’s COVID-19 positive case count was at 2640 as of Tuesday noon with 1318 listed of those cases listed as recovered.

Siouxland District Health reports four additional deaths, three men ages 41 to 60, and a man aged 61 to 80.

A total of 28 Woodbury County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes.

Local hospitals are currently caring for 95 coronavirus patients.

Sarah Reisetter, Deputy Director of Iowa’s Health Department, says a couple of area packing plants have reported outbreaks of COVID-19:

Perdue Farms has reported 20 positive cases at their Sioux City pork plant, which employs around 400 workers and was formerly known as Sioux-Preme Packing.

There are 69 positive coronavirus cases at the Sioux Center facility.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH REPORTS 26 NEW CASES OF COVID-19.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES TO 1648.

THERE HAS BEEN ONE MORE DEATH REPORTED IN THAT COUNTY FOR A TOTAL OF 21 FATALITIES.