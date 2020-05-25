MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON ASSAULT CHARGE

A Macy, Nebraska man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for punching and kicking another man unconscious in a fight in that town last June.

36-year-old Lorenzo Cook was sentenced in Omaha Federal Court last week for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Prosecutors say a surveillance video showed Cook punch his victim in the face, causing the man to immediately fall to the ground unconscious.

Cook then continued to punch, kick, and stomp the victim in the head and face while the victim was unconscious.

A witness also reported seeing Cook stomping on the victim’s face and head.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This case was investigated by Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.