HY-VEE TO OFFER FREE COVID-19 MASKS TUESDAY MORNING

If you need a face mask to wear because of COVID-19 and have not been able to locate one, you may get one for free Tuesday morning.

Every Hy-Vee in Iowa will have a limited numbers of face masks to give away for free starting at 7am on a first-come, first-served basis.

The masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to help protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Every Hy-Vee grocery store and drugstore in Iowa will have approximately 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks provided by the Iowa Dept. of Public Health.

Hy-Vee plans to distribute a total of 75,000 masks statewide.