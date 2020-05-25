COVID-19 LOCAL TOTALS FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Dakota County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1622.

There were two deaths reported by Dakota County Health, bringing the county’s total fatalities to 20.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website says Woodbury County has 71 more cases as of Memorial Day, for a total of 2626 cases.

Plymouth County has 116 positive cases, Ida County 13 and Monona County 24.

No other local information was released by Siouxland District Health or local hospitals over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend

Statewide, Iowa’s Department of Public Health reported 364 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 17-thousand-577.

The state has reported 459 total deaths.

Six new cases were reported over the weekend in Union County, bringing their total to 79, with 25 active and 54 listed as recovered.