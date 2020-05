ERNST PAYS TRIBUTE TO FALLEN VETERANS THIS MEMORIAL DAY

MONDAY IS MEMORIAL DAY, WHERE WE HONOR THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVICE OF OUR COUNTRY.

MANY TRADITIONAL EVENTS THAT USUALLY TAKE PLACE HAVE BEEN CALLED OFF BECAUSE OF COVID-19.

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST, HERSELF A MILITARY VETERAN, SAYS AMERICA WILL NOT LET CORONAVIRUS PREVENT AMERICANS FROM PAYING TRIBUTE THOUGH:

ERNST PERSONALLY HAD TO TELL AN FAMILY THAT THEIR SON WOULD NOT BE COMING HOME FROM MILITARY SERVICE OVERSEAS:

ERNST SERVED IN THE MILITARY FOR 23 YEARS, AND STILL PAYS TRIBUTE TO VETERANS BY STRAPPING ON A MILITARY RUCKSACK AND MARCHING:

ERNST PUT ON HER RUCKSACK AS SHE MADE HER COMMENTS LAST WEEK ON THE U.S. SENATE FLOOR.