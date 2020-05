WESTSIDE FIRE VICTIM DIES FROM INJURIES

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS ONE OF THE TWO BROTHERS INJURED IN A HOUSE FIRE LAST SUNDAY NIGHT HAS DIED.

60-YEAR-OLD DARROLD BARCLAY DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE MAY 17TH FIRE AT 1613 WEST 15TH STREET.

HE HAD BEEN TRANSFERRED FOR TREATMENT TO SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL IN LINCOLN.

HIS BROTHER, 64 YEAR OLD FRANKLIN BARCLAY, REMAINS HOSPITALIZED THERE IN STABLE CONDITION.

INVESTIGATORS SAY IT WAS A LIT CIGARETTE THAT IGNITED A MATTRESS IN AN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM THAT CAUSED THE FIRE.

FIRE OFFICIALS ALSO SAY THAT ONE OF THE VICTIMS TOLD THEM THAT A SMOKE ALARM DID SOUND ON THE MAIN FLOOR OF THE HOME THE NIGHT OF THE FIRE, PROMPTING HIM TO TRY AND RESCUE HIS BROTHER FROM THE UPSTAIRS BEDROOM.

PREVIOUSLY OFFICIALS HAD REPORTED THAT THERE WERE NO WORKING SMOKE ALARMS IN THE HOUSE.