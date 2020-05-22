SIOUX CITY TEEN CHARGED IN ARMED ROBBERY

A Sioux City teenager is in custody and charged in an armed robbery over the noon hour Friday in Morningside.

18-year-old Jade McDonald is charged with first degree robbery.

Police say McDonald and another suspect allegedly used a gun to threaten a juvenile and then took items from the victim around 12:30pm in the 3800 block of Gordon Drive.

The suspects then drove off.

The juvenile identified one of the suspects and an hour later officers detained him at his home in the 5000 block area of Morningside Avenue.

McDonald is being held in the Woodbury County Jail.