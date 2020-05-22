METRO AREA COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR MAY 22ND

Woodbury County is reporting 43 new cases of coronavirus Friday, for a total of 2492.

Siouxland District Health says there was one additional death, a man aged 61 to 80, the 26th COVID-19 related fatality.

There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dakota County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1585.

Four new cases were reported in Union County, bringing their total to 73, with 22 active and 51 listed as recovered.

Sioux City hospitals are providing care to 90 coronavirus related patients.