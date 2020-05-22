IOWA JOBLESS RATE REACHES DOUBLE DIGITS

Iowa’s unemployment rate jumped to 10-point-two percent in April due to COVID-19 layoffs.

The state’s jobless rate was three-point-seven percent in March.

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said April is the first month we have seen the real impact of the pandemic on our unemployment rate.

She says she remains hopeful that the rate will decrease quickly as the state re-opens and more people return to work.

The number of unemployed Iowans jumped to 175-thousand-300 in April from 56-thousand-600 in March.

The coronavirus continues to generate a surge of new unemployment claims in Nebraska.

An additional five-thousand-923 Nebraskans filed last week.

That represents a continuing downward trend as a weekly claim total in early April of more than 26-thousand continues to be farther in the state’s rear-view mirror.

More than 120-thousand Nebraskans have filed jobless claims since mid-March.