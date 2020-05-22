FINAL DAY FOR SIOUX CITY “TEST IOWA” SITE

The Test Iowa site in Sioux City closes this (Friday) evening.

Woodbury County has been a national coronavirus hot spot, but Governor Kim Reynolds says by now one out of 11 residents of the county has been tested.

Local testing is still available through referral at the drive through site across from Siouxland Community Health.

Waterloo’s Test Iowa site is also closing.

In addition to Sioux Center, new Test Iowa sites will be set up next week in Marshalltown, Council Bluffs and Burlington.

