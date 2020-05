ABSENTEE BALLOT DEADLINE APPROACHES FOR JUNE PRIMARY

IOWA’S JUNE 2ND PRIMARY IS A LITTLE OVER A WEEK AWAY, AND A LOT OF VOTERS HAVE REQUESTED ABSENTEE BALLOTS FOR THE ELECTION.

DEPUTY ELECTIONS DIRECTOR STEVE HOFMEYER SAYS WHEN THOSE BALLOTS ARE RETURNED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, THEY ARE VERIFIED THROUGH A MULTI STEP PROCESS;

THE BALLOTS NEED TO BE RETURNED BEFORE THE JUNE 2ND ELECTION DAY.

LATE BALLOTS HAVE A WAY TO BE VERIFIED:

HOFMEYER REMINDS THOSE VOTING ABSENTEE TO COMPLETE THEIR BALLOT AND SIGN AND SEAL IT:

THOSE CORRECTIONS WOULD HAVE TO BE MADE BY NEXT FRIDAY AT 5PM.

YOU CAN TRACK YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT BY GOING TO THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S WEBSITE, ENTER YOUR NAME AND BIRTH DATE, AND INFORMATION ON YOUR BALLOT’S PROGRESS WILL COME UP.