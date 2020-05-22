4TH DISTRICT GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES SQUARE OFF AGAIN

During a Republican debate Thursday night for Iowa’s 4th district congressional seat, Congressman Steve King and his four challengers talked about trying to move the country forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

King says President Trump was put in a bad situation in responding to the pandemic.

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull praised the job done by President Trump and Governor Reynolds.

Feenstra says he doesn’t want healthcare workers to rely on foreign-made personal protective equipment.

Steve Reeder, a commercial real estate broker from Arnold’s Park, says Trump and Reynolds were put between a rock and a hard place, but the COVID-19 curve is flattening and the hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor thanked Trump for ordering meat packing plants to stay open but Congress has stalled in helping out producers.

Taylor blasted House Democratic leaders for last week passing a $3 trillion bill that wasn’t all about pandemic relief.

Former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards says there’s always lessons to be learned after situations like pandemics.

The debate was sponsored by KGLO Radio and the Cerro Gordo County Republican party.

Radio Iowa