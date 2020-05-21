VICTIM SHOT IN ARMED ROBBERY ON FIRST STREET

Sioux City Police are investigating an armed robbery which resulted in the victim being shot just before 6:30 Thursday morning.

Investigators say the adult male victim stated he was in a car with a person he knows in the 2600 block of 1st Street when that person produced a gun and demanded money.

During the robbery the victim was shot, sustaining a non-life threatening wound.

He was transported to MercyOne for treatment.

The suspect was identified by the victim and detectives are continuing their investigation.

The names of the victim and the suspect are not being released at this time.