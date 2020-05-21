RIVERSIDE CASEY’S TEMPORARILY CLOSES AFTER WORKER TESTS POSITIVE

The Casey’s convenience store at 1000 Riverside Blvd in Sioux City has temporarily closed because an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesman says the health and well being of team members and guests is their top priority, and they have activated their response plan including temporarily closing the store and initiating a deep clean with a third-party cleaning provider.

Casey’s spokesman says the store will reopen once the necessary cleaning is complete and they can ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support daily operations.

