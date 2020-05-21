MRHD ANNOUNCES SPRING GRANT RECIPIENTS

Missouri River Historical Development has awarded grants totaling nearly $385,000 to 35 non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

The grants, ranged from $1,813 to $15,000.

MRHD conducted its Spring 2020 Grants Ceremony in a Zoom Webinar/Facebook Live virtual event.

MRHD has contributed $40 million dollars to Woodbury County organizations since 1994.

The non-profit has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County which takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City.

Spring Grants were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism: $77,747

Hornick Fire Fighters Association: bunker gear for volunteer fire fighters, $15,000;

Harrison F. Pedersen American Legion Post in Pierson, IA: Main Street green space curb demolition and replacement, $15,000;

Anthon Community Development Corp.: purchase age and ability swings in O’Neill Park, $15,000;

Woodbury County Conservation Foundation: exhibit teaching and security enhancements, $13,684;

Friends of Stone Park: repurpose CCC stone structure into camping cabin, $10,250;

Neighborhood Network: Promotional materials, event supplies and entertainment for National Night Out event, $7,000;

Back Country Horsemen of Iowa – Western Iowa Chapter: signage and rock material for equestrian trails in Southwood Conservation Area, Smithland, IA, $1,813

Human Services, Health Services: $64,593

Center for Siouxland: resurface parking lot, $15,000;

Salvation Army of Siouxland: purchase 2020 Dodge Caravan, $15,000;

June E. Nylen Cancer Center: treatment support kits, $12, 093;

Sioux City Transit System: nights and weekends program subsidy, $10,000;

Open Cupboard, Castana, IA: purchase food items for food pantry, $7,500;

Family Worship Center, Sioux City: outreach events and food for the food insecure, $5,000.

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable and Religious: $120,441

City of Salix: install upgraded warning siren system, $15,000

Mater Dei Catholic Parish: purchase items for personal products pantry, $15,000;

City of Cushing, IA: repair and tuck point brick exteriors of city hall and community library, $15,000;

MakerSpace Sioux City: purchase equipment, upgrade electrical and lighting systems, $14,996;

Senior Center of Moville, IA: repair building roof, $11,470;

Calvary Cemetery: remove mausoleum drop ceiling tiles and restore building’s historic elements, $8,975;

Friends of Latham Park: purchase groundskeeping equipment, $8,040;

Bethel Lutheran Church, Lawton, IA: upgrade, replace doors, $7,500

Sioux City Scottish Rite Temple: replace Lodge Room carpet, $7,500;

Holy Cross Catholic Parish: purchase 4 automatic defibrillators for 4 locations, $6,960.

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $32,908

Sergeant Bluff Historical Museum: purchase, install fire and security camera security system, $15,000;

Sloan Public Library: computer lab equipment, $14,916;

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association: Day of the Dead – Monarch butterfly celebration, $2,992.

Education: $89,253

Kingsley-Pierson Community School District: school auditorium sound system, $15,000;

Paul’s Lutheran School: K – 5th grade technology upgrade, $15,000;

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa: new roof and heating & cooling system for Sioux City Leadership Center, $15,000;

Sioux City Community Schools High School Physical Education: heart rate monitors and software for P.E. classes, $13,535;

Native American Child Care Center: materials and equipment for new Two Year Olds classroom, $13,500;

ARC of Woodbury County: learning aids and educational materials, $10,000;

Iowa College Access Network: virtual learning teaching equipment and materials, $3,700;