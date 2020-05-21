IOWA SCHOOLS HAVE SUMMER SCHOOL OPTIONS

The director of the state Department of Education says Iowa’s schools are getting a new option — to offer on-site courses and activities this summer, instead of just online learning.

Ann Lebo says they’re ironing out ways to enable schools statewide to safely proceed toward reopening to students:

It won’t be like the pre-pandemic era, though:

Iowa is the first state to begin resuming high school baseball and softball.

Lebo says other sports remain on hold for at least a month:

Lebo says the guidance is intended to serve as a starting point for schools to begin resuming activities.