ADRIENNE LAWRENCE – STAYING IN THE GAME: The Playbook for Beating Workplace Sexual Harassment

Author: Adrienne Lawrence

Book: STAYING IN THE GAME: The Playbook for Beating Workplace Sexual Harassment

Publishing: TarcherPerigee (May 12, 2020)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A practical guide to shutting down workplace sexual harassment so it doesn’t derail your career or your life, from the first on-air personality to sue ESPN for sexual harassment.

“A strong book that will help you navigate the choppy waters of sexual harassment. Gain your power, read this book.”

-Rose McGowan, New York Times bestselling author of Brave

Even in the #MeToo era, studies show that women in the workforce continue to harbor misconceptions about sexual harassment and are unprepared to respond when it happens. Lawyer and former ESPN anchor Adrienne Lawrence has learned to advocate for herself and other women. In this book, she offers much-needed insight on topics such as:

• Identifying the five types of harassers and the five types of coworkers who enable them

• Researching company culture and history to identify sexual harassment hotbeds

• Properly documenting inappropriate behavior

• Preparing for retaliation and mental health hurdles such as anxiety and depression

• Managing public exposure and figuring out when to leverage the power of the media and/or lawyer up

This essential guide helps women navigate the complicated realities of sexual harassment and teaches them how to be their own best advocates in toxic work environments.