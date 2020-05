TWO INJURED IN LITTLE SIOUX PARK ACCIDENT

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LITTLE SIOUX PARK NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE DRIVER OF A TWO SEAT UTILITY VEHICLE STRUCK SMALL POSTS STICKING OUT OF THE GROUND, LOST CONTROL AND STRUCK A TREE.

THE 74-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER AND HIS FEMALE PASSENGER WERE TAKEN TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER WITH INJURIES.

THEIR NAMES AND CONDITIONS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS CONDUCTING THE TECHNICAL INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT.