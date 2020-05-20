TRIPLE A WON’T RELEASE MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL FORECAST

With the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Triple-A-Iowa won’t release a Memorial Day holiday weekend travel forecast for the first time in 20 years.

Spokesperson Rose White says 43-million Americans traveled during the Memorial Day holiday last year and that was the second-highest travel volume on record.

White says with the social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.

The D-O-T says traffic volume has been down 44-percent from normal — but during the Mother’s Day weekend, the numbers crept up to 75-percent of normal.