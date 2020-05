SIOUX CITY WILL REOPEN MUNICIPAL FACILITIES WHEN THEY ARE SAFE AND READY

EVEN THOUGH GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHT FOR IOWA MUSEUMS AND POOLS AMONG OTHER FACILITIES TO OPEN FRIDAY, NOT ALL CITIES ARE READY TO OPEN DOORS THAT QUICKLY.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS SIOUX CITY WILL GRADUALLY RE-OPEN ITS FACILITIES, AS PART OF A FOUR PHASE PLAN.

THAT STARTS WITH GETTING EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN WORKING AT HOME BACK INTO THEIR WORKPLACE:

PADMORE SAYS FACILITIES LIKE THE MUSEUM AND ART CENTER WILL OPEN WHEN THEY ARE READY, HOPEFULLY BEFORE THE END OF NEXT MONTH:

AND THE CITY PARKS AND POOLS ARE ON HOLD FOR NOW ALSO:

PADMORE SAYS THE CITY WILL WAIT UNTIL EACH FACILITY HAS MEASURES IN PLACE TO INSURE THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF THOSE WHO WILL BE ATTENDING THOSE PLACES.