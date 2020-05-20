IOWA STATE PARKS TO OPEN FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Iowa’s state parks will open their facilities back up in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Kayla Lyon is the Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources:

Youth group campsites will remain closed though, as well as shelters, lodges, playgrounds, museums and visitor centers.

For those who are planning on camping, there will be a few rules to follow:

Customers will need to call the local park office to rent a cabin with the earliest arrival date being Friday, May 22nd or Saturday, May 23rd.