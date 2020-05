WESTSIDE FIRE VICTIMS NOW IN STABLE CONDITION

INVESTIGATORS SAY IT WAS A LIT CIGARETTE THAT IGNITED A MATTRESS IN AN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM THAT CAUSED THE FIRE THAT SENT TWO SIOUX CITY MEN TO THE HOSPITAL SUNDAY NIGHT.

THE TWO VICTIMS ARE BROTHERS AND HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 64 YEAR OLD FRANKLIN BARCLAY AND 60 YEAR OLD DARROLD BARCLAY, WHO BOTH LIVE AT 1613 WEST 15TH STREET, THE HOME DAMAGED IN THE FIRE.

THE TWO MEN WERE RESCUED FROM THE SECOND FLOOR OF THEIR HOME AND TAKEN TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER WITH CRITICAL INJURIES.

BOTH WERE TRANSFERRED TO SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPITAL IN LINCOLN WHERE THEIR CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN UPGRADED TO STABLE AT THIS TIME.

THERE WERE NO WORKING SMOKE ALARMS IN THE HOUSE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND THE HOME HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THE SEVERITY OF DAMAGE.

