UNICAMERAL TO RESUME SESSION ON JULY 20TH

A date has been set for the Nebraska Legislature to resume its session.

Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk has announced that he will call senators back into session July 20th.

Scheer said the decision to resume was based on the belief that Nebraska will have reached the peak of COVID-19 cases by that time and will not have experienced a resurgence in cases following the loosening of restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.

The legislative session has been suspended since March.

Under the new calendar, lawmakers are scheduled to complete their work for the session on August 13th.