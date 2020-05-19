SIOUX CITY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL DRUG & GUN CHARGES

A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and weapons charges in U.S. District Court.

42-year-old Monee Yodprasit pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In a plea agreement, Yodprasit admitted that he conspired to sell more than 50 grams of pure meth last year.

Last November law enforcement executed a search warrant on Yodprasit’s residence where they seized more than 2 pounds of cocaine, approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl, two loaded handguns and approximately $24,000 in cash.

Yodprasit told law enforcement officers that he began dealing drugs after getting out of prison for dealing drugs because he could not find a job.

Sentencing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.