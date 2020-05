SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER TWO STATE 100 MPH PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A TRAFFIC PURSUIT FROM SOUTH DAKOTA INTO IOWA AT SPEEDS AROUND 100 MPH.

40-YEAR-OLD JUSTIN DERBY IS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, SPEEDING, DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE AND SEVERAL OTHER TRAFFIC CHARGES.

POLICE SAY THE EVENTS BEGAN AROUND 4:40 PM WHEN NORTH SIOUX CITY POLICE PURSUED A DODGE RAM PICK UP DERBY WAS DRIVING FROM I-29 INTO RIVERSIDE AND UP WAR EAGLE DRIVE.

POLICE SAY THE TRUCK WAS GOING AROUND 100 MILES AN HOUR ON THE INTERSTATE AND 80 MILES AN HOUR IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF WEST 4TH STREET.

THE PURSUIT WAS TERMINATED ON THE WESTSIDE BUT SOON AFTERWARDS THE PICKUP STRUCK A PARKED VEHICLE IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF WEST 14TH.

THE SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT AND WAS SPOTTED AT WEST 5TH AND MYRTLE WHERE HE THEN RAN INTO A HOME IN THE 400 BLOCK OF MYRTLE WHERE RESIDENTS WERE INSIDE.

DERBY RAN THROUGH THE HOUSE AND WAS FINALLY ARRESTED HIDING IN BUSHES AT WEST 4TH AND CENTER.

HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $3800 BOND WITH MORE CHARGES PENDING AGAINST HIM.