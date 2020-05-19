IOWA DEMOCRATIC SENATE CANDIDATES MEET IN IPBS FORUM

All four Democrats competing for the chance to face Iowa Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in November say the latest three trillion dollar pandemic relief plan that cleared the Democratically-led U.S. House needs work.

Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield says congress should ensure workers get paid sick leave and correct some of the problems with the Paycheck Protection Program.

OC…..the small businesses.” :07

Retired Navy Vice Admiral Mike Franken of Sioux City says there should be a sense of urgency during this pandemic, but he’s concerned about piling up debt.

OC……….impacted by this.” :12

Franken questions the 12-hundred dollar payments to nearly all Americans, suggesting the focus should be on helping the unemployed.

Kimberly Graham, an attorney from Indianola, says meat packing companies should be held accountable for putting workers’ health at risk.

OC………in some cases.” :13

Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro (MAR-oh) also says packing plants put workers in harm’s way.

OC……..agricultural system.” :10

The four candidates support expanding health care coverage for Americans, but by varying degrees.

They made their comments Monday night during an hour-long forum broadcast live on Iowa P-B-S.

There was no studio audience and, as another health precautions, the candidates were separated by clear Plexiglass dividers.

Photo & audio courtesy Iowa PBS