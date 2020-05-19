GRASSLEY QUESTIONS INSPECTOR GENERAL FIRINGS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is renewing his call for the Trump Administration to provide a detailed, written explanation for President Trump’s firing of two inspectors general.

Grassley says he’s been talking with White House lawyers who say he’ll get a response this week.

It’s the law, Grassley says, as stipulated in the 2008 Inspector General Reform Act that requires the president to provide Congress with a written explanation at least 30 days prior to removing an inspector general.

The president recently announced the termination of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

Grassley says Congress created inspectors general to combat waste, fraud, and abuse, and to be independent watchdogs holding federal agencies accountable to the taxpayer.

Grassley raised similar concerns in 2009 when President Obama placed Americorps Inspector General Gerald Walpin on administrative leave and announced plans to terminate him, citing a lack of confidence.

Walpin was never reinstated to his position.