DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTS NO NEW CASES BUT TWO MORE DEATHS FROM COVID-19

Dakota County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving the total number of cases at 1565.

Dakota County Health says two more residents have died from coronavirus related causes for a total of 16.

Elsewhere in Nebraska, two COVID-19 related deaths were reported at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn.

Nursing home officials announced that in addition to the two residents who died, 51 residents and 22 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Nearly 300 new cases were reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 10-thousand-625.

State officials have reported 125 coronavirus related deaths.