COMPLAINT FILED OVER CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS IN WOODBURY SHERIFF’S RACE

A complaint over campaign contributions in the Republican primary race for Woodbury County Sheriff was filed by one of the campaigns against their opponent Tuesday.

Tony Wingert, campaign committee chairman for the Chad Sheehan For Sheriff campaign, filed an ethics complaint with the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office against the Todd Wieck For Sheriff campaign for allegedly accepting illegal corporate contributions on three separate occasions.

The contributions in question came from Winkel and Sons, Inc on April 27th, and May 11th for a total amount of $6,200 and from His Armor Faith, Inc on April 1st for $250.

Corporations are prohibited from making campaign contributions in Iowa.

Todd Wieck says the checks have been returned:

OC……….it is being corrected. :24

Jon Winkel, who is involved in the management of those corporations making the donations, says the mistake was corrected as soon as he learned about it.

That correction has been posted to Wieck’s campaign contribution list on the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board website.

The Sheehan For Sheriff committee was to release their contribution filing statement Tuesday and says they have received over 120 individual contributions during the latest filing period.