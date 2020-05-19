BEEF PRICES TREND DOWN FOR PRODUCERS

May is “Beef Month,” and with Memorial Day approaching — it’s also the start of the summer grilling season — but the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on things.

Cattle feeder Craig Anderson of rural Merrill says the slowdown in production at plants has led to a glut of supply and lower prices.

He says the drop in the prices paid for cattle comes at a time when demand is up among consumers.

Anderson says the sale of the prime cuts is really hurt by the slow down in processing and the cut back in the operation of restaurants.

He says those the prime cuts are now probably ended up in homes in a different form.

Anderson estimates the cattle industry is running between 30 and 40 days behind in having cattle marketed on a current basis.

He says during that time, cattle may gain around three to four pounds a day, which will add around another 100 to 150 pounds to their market weight.