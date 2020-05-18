MURDER HORNETS UNLIKELY TO BUZZ INTO IOWA

An expert on insects says there’s no evidence so-called “murder hornets” are in Iowa and it’s entirely possible they’ll -never- buzz this far inland.

Donald Lewis, an extension entomologist at Iowa State University, prefers to use the wasp’s proper name, Vespa mandarinia, or the Asian giant hornet.

The hornets were found in recent months in Washington state and in British Columbia, Canada in very small numbers and their nests were quickly destroyed.

The hornets got their murderous nickname because they can brutally wipe out honey bee colonies by decapitating the smaller insects.

About a dozen people -are- killed by the giant hornets every year in Japan, while in the U-S, about 50 people die every year from getting stung by various insects.

In addition to being the world’s largest hornet at up to two inches long, their coloring is very distinctive.

Lewis says if you don’t mess with the hornet, it won’t mess with you, but it will attack if provoked and its sting can be very painful and potentially fatal.

If you encounter one, he says the best defense is simply to steer clear.

