IOWA ADDS REAL TIME DATA TO STATE COVID-19 WEBSITE

Governor Kim Reynolds says the Iowa Health Department is updating its coronavirus website to include more new features residents have requested, including case counts that will be updated in real time, not just once a day.

OC…….check the website. :14

The governor also says a dedicated call center for Test Iowa opened Monday:

OC………”Iowa process” :09

The governor says more than 100-thousand Iowans have now been tested for the virus, that’s one in 31 residents.

There are now outbreaks at 36 Iowa long-term care facilities.

Four new deaths were reported in Iowa Monday, for a total of 355.