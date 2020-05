FIRE DAMAGED A HOME ON THE NORTHEAST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND FLAMES IN THE BASEMENT OF THE HOME AT 806 PACIFIC STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT 3:13AM.

THE TWO OCCUPANTS OF THE HOME ESCAPED SAFELY AFTER BEING ALERTED BY THEIR SMOKE ALARM AND WERE OUTSIDE WHEN FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL ARRIVED.

THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED TO A BASEMENT BEDROOM AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION